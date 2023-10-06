Pakistan vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 - Key Players To Watch Out For
06 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Babar Azam (c): The number 1 ranked ODI batter is the leading run-getter for Pakistan in 2023. Babar has smashed six half-centuries.
Shaheen Afridi: The left-arm pacer has picked up 24 wickets in 12 ODI games this year averaging 22.04.
Vikramjit Singh: The Dutch opener has featured in 25 matches in which he has scored 808 runs.
The 29-year-old Pakistan pacer had a disappointing time in the warm-ups. He leaked 36 runs against NZ and 96 runs against Australia.
Scott Edwards (c & wk): In 38 matches, the Dutch captain has amassed 1212 runs at an average of 40.40 and a strike rate of 92.73.
Mohammad Rizwan (wk): The Men in Green batter can play a vital role in anchoring the innings in the middle phases of Pakistan.
Pakistan will start their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on October 6.
The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first.
