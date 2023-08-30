Pakistan's Mystery Girls Spotted During Cricket Matches
Pakistan cricket fan Natasha also became famous during the cricket match against New Zealand.
Rizla Rehan were also among the cricket fans who got famous overnight.
Love Khaani a Pakistan fan who is also the biggest fan of Virat Kohli also got famous in the cricketing world during T20I World Cup 2022
Wazhma Ayoubi became the talk of the town on social media as fans looked to know more about the 'mystery girl' of Asia Cup 2022.
Rizla Rehan got into the limelight during Asia Cup 2018.
Wazhma Ayoub is an afgahnistan fan who iruns a fashion label of her own named 'Laman Clothing'.
