Pakistan's ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal Qualification Scenario
24 Oct, 2023
Koushik Paul
Pakistan's ODI World Cup 2023 campaign is in jeopardy after they were stunned by Afghanistan by eight wickets in Chennai.
To qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal, Pakistan has a vital task cut out.
Pakistan must win their remaining four games which will take them to 12 points at the points table.
But only winning the matches is not sufficient for Pakistan. They need to win by big margins to improve their net run rate.
Pakistan can still qualify for semis if they win three out of four remaining matches provided India lose all remaining games and South Africa losing four of their last five matches.
Even if India, South Africa and New Zealand qualify for the semifinals, Pakistan will need Australia to lose against Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to go through.
Pakistan will next play South Africa (Oct 27), Bangladesh (Oct 31), New Zealand (Nov 4) and England (Nov 11).
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ODI World Cup 2023, SA vs BAN: Battles To Watch Out For