Pakistan's ODI World Cup Venue & Schedule | PHOTOS
Pakistan will play their first ODI World Cup Match on October 6 in Hyderabad.
Pakistan's second match will be played on October 12 at Hyderabad.
On October 15 Pakistan will take arch-rivals India at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
On October 20, Pakistan will face Australia in Bengaluru.
Pakistan will lock horns against Afghanistan on October 23 at Chennai.
On October 31, Pakistan will face Bangladesh at Kolkata.
Pakistan will face South Africa on October 27 at Chennai
On November 5, Pakistan will face New Zealand in Bengaluru.
Pakistan will lock horns against England in Kolkata on November 12
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Virat Kohli To MS Dhoni - Indian Cricketers Who Invested In Startups