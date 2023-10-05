Pakistan's Probable Playing XI Against Netherlands For ODI World Cup Match 2
1. Fakhar Zaman - Pakistan opener who played three innings against Netherlands in ODIs and scored a century in 2022.
2. Imam-ul-Haq - Pakistan's star opener has been in good touch in ODIs he could also be a key player in the match.
3. Babar Azam(C) - Pakistan captain will definetly look for a good start at World Cup 2023, his form always speaks in ODIs.
4. Mohammed Rizwan(WK) - The right handed batter has a lot to carry on with the middle order batting of the team.
5. Salman Agha - Salman Agha will look to put all-rounding performance for his team.
6. Iftikhar Ahmed - This batter also has alot to carry with the finishing and handling middle-order in the line-up.
7. Shadab Khan - This mystery spinner could be the key for Pakistan, as he has the ability to take wickets.
8. Mohammad Nawaz - This player could also be in the playing 11 as he has the ability to thread the bowl with the spin.
9. Shaheen Afridi - On the side of swing and fast, Pakistan has a lot of hopes on Shaheen as he is also in a good touch.
10. Haris Rauf - After getting injured in Asia Cup, Rauf will look for a comeback in opener clash.
11. Hasan Ali - Right-arm speedster Hasan Ali has a good opportunity to pickup wickets against the Netherlands.
