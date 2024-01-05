The T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to start from June 1.
Pakistan's Schedule For T20 World Cup 2024
Pakistan will play their T20 World Cup opener clash against the USA in Dallas.
On June 9 Pakistan will lock horns against India on June 9 in New York.
Pakistan will face Canada on June 11 in New York.
On June 16 Pakistan will face Ireland in Lauderhill.
Shaheen Shah Afridi will likely to lead Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2024.
