Pankaj Advani Birthday - 10 Things You Must Know About 12 Time World Billiards and Snooker Champion
24 Jul, 2023
Utkarsh.rathour
The billiards and snooker player, who was born in Pune, first lived in Kuwait before relocating to Bangalore, India.
He is the only snooker player to have ever won professional world titles in both English billiards' long and short formats.
Pankaj Advani received the Arjuna Award in 2004 as well as the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Padma Shri in 2009.
Pankaj defeated his brother, who is also his tutor, to win the first state championship.
Pankaj Advani became the first Indian to win the World Amateur Snooker Championship in 2003 and the IBSF World Billiards Championship in 2005.
At the age of 27, Pankaj Adavni won the 2012 World Billiards Championship, making him the youngest player to ever win every major English billiards championship.
Pankaj Advani became the first player to win 5 Asian Billiards Championship championships in 2012.
Pankaj Advani has won ten World Championships in total, including a Glasgow-based Team Championship.
Pankaj Advani has represented India in the Asian Games and has won Gold medals in both billards and snooker events.
Advani became the youngest Indian national snooker champion at the age of 16.
