Pat Cummins, Becky Cummins Will Give You Major Couple Goals
Cummins the true family man
The couple is often seen spending quality time together and here is the proof.
After dating for an impressive nine years, the couple tied the knot on 1 August 2022.
Becky Cummins always supports Pat Cummins during his International matches.
The couple is blessed with a baby boy before the recently concluded ODI World Cup.
Becky Boston began her educational journey at Barnard Castle School in Yorkshire.
