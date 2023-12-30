Pat Cummins: Records Galore For Australian Captain
30 Dec, 2023
Koushik Paul
Australian captain Pat Cummins took 10 wickets in the second Test against Pakistan to help his team win the series.
Pat Cummins became the second Australian captain after Allan Border to take a 10-wicket match haul.
With his 10 wickets at MCG, Pat Cummins joined Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc as the only two active players with 10-wicket match hauls at home.
Pat Cummins is the only cricketer in the current Australian team to take a 10-wicket-haul in a Boxing Day Test match Down Under.
Pat Cummins finished 2023 with 59 wickets across formats, becoming the Australian captain with the most wickets in a calendar year, surpassing Richie Benaud (54).
Pat Cummins became the only captain to win two ICC trophies in the same year (WTC 2023, ODI WC 2023).
Pat Cummins became the first-ever Australian captain to take five-fers in both innings of a Test.
Pat Cummins became the third player ever to win the ODI World Cup as both captain and player, joining Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke in this exclusive club.
