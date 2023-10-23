From Patek Philippe To Rolex Daytona, Virat Kohli's Luxury Watch Collection - In Pics

23 Oct, 2023

Shawn Dass

The Rolex Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold is the most expensive watch owned by Virat Kohli it costs Rs 4.6 crores

The Rolex Daytona with White Dial is priced at Rs 3.2 crores

Platinum Patek Philippe Grand Complication is estimated somewhere between Rs 2.6 crores

The Platinum Rolex Daytona With Ice Blue Dial and Brown Ceramic Bezel is priced at Rs 1.23 crores

The watch by Audemars Piguet Royal Oak’s Double Balance Wheel costs Rs 1.2 crores

The 18 Carat Yellow Gold Rolex Daytona with a Green Dial is priced at Rs 1.1 crores

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky Dweller is estimated at Rs 1.8 crores

The Patek Philippe Nautilus 5712-1A worn by Virat Kohli costs around Rs 1.14 crores

The Patek Philippe Aquanaut 18kt Rose Gold 5167A-001 costs Rs 87 lakhs

