From Patek Philippe To Rolex Daytona, Virat Kohli's Luxury Watch Collection - In Pics
The Rolex Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold is the most expensive watch owned by Virat Kohli it costs Rs 4.6 crores
The Rolex Daytona with White Dial is priced at Rs 3.2 crores
Platinum Patek Philippe Grand Complication is estimated somewhere between Rs 2.6 crores
The Platinum Rolex Daytona With Ice Blue Dial and Brown Ceramic Bezel is priced at Rs 1.23 crores
The watch by Audemars Piguet Royal Oak’s Double Balance Wheel costs Rs 1.2 crores
The 18 Carat Yellow Gold Rolex Daytona with a Green Dial is priced at Rs 1.1 crores
The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky Dweller is estimated at Rs 1.8 crores
The Patek Philippe Nautilus 5712-1A worn by Virat Kohli costs around Rs 1.14 crores
The Patek Philippe Aquanaut 18kt Rose Gold 5167A-001 costs Rs 87 lakhs
