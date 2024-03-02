Paul Pogba To Pep Guardiola: List Of Footballers Banned For Doping
02 Mar, 2024
Koushik Paul
Late Diego Maradona: The Argentine footballer was hit by a 15-month ban in 1991 after testing positive for cocaine.
Pep Guardiola: The current Manchester City manager was banned for four months in 2001 when he tested positive for having the banned substance nandrolone while playing for Brescia.
Edgar Davids: One of the best midfielders during his playing days, Davids had to serve a four-month suspension in 2001 for testing positive for banned substance nandrolone, while playing for Juventus.
Kolo Toure: The Cote d’Ivoire defender in 2011 was found guilty of doping while playing for Manchester City. He was banned for six months by the Football Association (FA).
Paul Pogba: The French 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was banned for four years by an Italian court after he found tested positive for testosterone.
Despite the hefty ban, Paul Pogba denied consuming the banned substance intentionally. In an Instagram post, Pogba said, “My professional playing career has been taken away from me.”
The 30-year-old Pogba stated he clear everything when he is free of all legal restrictions.
