PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2023: Players To Watch Out For
All eyes will be on Rajasthan Royals' opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 575 runs in 13 innings with a century to his name in IPL 2023.
Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh will be the player to watch out for as the youngster has been in good nick in the last few games. He has scored a hundred too in IPL 2023.
Rajasthan Royals' spin master Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker for his team with 21 wickets from 13 matches in IPL 2023.
Punjab Kings' explosive batter Liam Livingstone has struck 450 runs at a strike rate of 206.42 against right-arm fast/seam in the IPL 2023.
Sam Curran becomes a beast when it comes to bowling against Sanju Samson, as the Punjab Kings pacer has dismissed the Rajasthan Royals skipper twice in 15 balls in T20 cricket.
Punjab Kings top order will be wary of Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult as the Kiwi speedster is the second-most joint-wickettaker (9) in the powerplay in IPL 2023.
Nathan Ellis vs Jos Buttler will be a fiery battle, as Punjab Kings' Ellis has dismissed Buttler twice in eight deliveries in T20s.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's duel against Arshdeep Singh will be the contest to watch out for. The Punjab Kings pacer has dismissed Jaiswal twice in 10 balls and has conceded only ten runs.
