Peak Viewership Of Disney Hotstar In ODI World Cup 2023
16 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
India vs. New Zealand The ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal clash on Wednesday achieved a peak concurrency of about 5.3 crore viewers.
Earlier, 4.3 crore viewers were achieved during the India vs. New Zealand match held on October 22 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.
The high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan had a peak concurrency of 3.5 crore viewers. The match was won by the Rohit Sharma-led side.
Indian batter Virat Kohli became the first batter in the history of the game to score 50 ODI centuries. He achieved this feat during the India vs. New Zealand clash on Wednesday.
Kohli also became the highest scorer in a single edition of the World Cup. He surpasses legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of the highest run scorer in a single tournament.
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami took 7/57 in 9.5 overs to help the Indian side win the match by 70 runs against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal.
Rohit Sharma-led India will play their fourth ODI World Cup final on November 19 on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: AUS vs SA: Battles To Watch Out For