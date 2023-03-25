It's been over 11 years since the two teams first played each other and Afghanistan has finally beat Pakistan for the first time in an International match.
25 Mar, 2023
Rashid Khan led Afghanistan won their first match against Pakistan by six wickets.
25 Mar, 2023
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah going back to the pavilion after scoring two runs.
25 Mar, 2023
It was a clinical performance by Afghanistan from start to finish as they put on a great display despite losing the toss and being asked to bowl first.
25 Mar, 2023
Pakistan's innings never picked up any momentum as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals thanks to some disciplined bowling by Afghanistan, who are hosting the series in Sharjan, UAE.
25 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!