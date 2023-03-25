Afghanistan Beat Pakistan

It's been over 11 years since the two teams first played each other and Afghanistan has finally beat Pakistan for the first time in an International match.

Sunny Daud

Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 6 wickets.

Rashid Khan led Afghanistan won their first match against Pakistan by six wickets.

Naseem Shah going back to dressing room.

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah going back to the pavilion after scoring two runs.

Afghanistan Won The Match Despite Losing the Toss

It was a clinical performance by Afghanistan from start to finish as they put on a great display despite losing the toss and being asked to bowl first.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan 1st T20I

Pakistan's innings never picked up any momentum as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals thanks to some disciplined bowling by Afghanistan, who are hosting the series in Sharjan, UAE.

