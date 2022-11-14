PICS | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Meet The Captains Of Group A
Hassan Al-Haydos might be considered a Qatari legend. Playing for Qatari club Al-Sadd throughout his whole career, making 261 appearances and scoring 84 goals for them.
The Senegalese captain, Kalidou Koulibaly, is a stalwart in Italian club SSC Napoli's defence, the club he has been at since 2014.
Arguably the best defender in the world, the Dutchman missed Euro 2020 due to his injury, but since his return he has shown the same class he always shows.
Enner Valencia is an Ecuadorian icon, playing for clubs such as West Ham and Everton. He is currently at Turkish club Fenerbahce, who finished second in the league last season.
