PKL 10, Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans: Players To Watch Out For
02 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
The Gujarat Giants’ defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Fazel Atrachali, who has scored 424 tackle points in 146 PKL matches.
For the Telugu Titans, Pawan Sehrawat will be their main raider. He has accumulated 987 raid points in 105 PKL matches.
Rakesh will be the prime raider for the Gujarat Giants in Season 10 after having 271 raid points in 39 matches throughout his PKL career.
Rohit Gulia will be the top all-rounder in the squad for the Giants, having accumulated 458 points in his PKL career so far.
Parvesh Bhainswal of Telugu Titans have claimed 302 tackle points in 122 matches so far.
The Gujarat Giants will face the Telugu Titans in the first match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on December 2 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.
The match will be played at 8:00 PM IST.
