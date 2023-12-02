PKL 2023, U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas: Players To Watch Out For

02 Dec, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Guman Singh: In Last season for U Mumba, Guman Singh notched up an impressive 137 raid points.

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh: Debuting for U Mumba, the Iranian all-rounder is expected to play a pivotal role for the team.

Girish Maruti Ernak: Playing as a left corner defender for Bengal Warriors in the last season, Ernak had 51 tackle points.

Pardeep Narwal: The UP Yoddhas skipper has amassed 1568 raid points in 153 matches.

Nitesh Kumar: Claiming 313 tackle points in 113 matches is expected to play a huge role in defensive duties for UP Yoddhas.

U Mumba is all set to face UP Yoddhas in the 2nd match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on December 2 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

The match will begin at 09:00 PM IST.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: PKL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans: Players To Watch Out For

 Find Out More