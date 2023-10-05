Player Of The Series Winners In ODI World Cup Edition
1992 - Former New Zealand Cricketer Martin Crowe won the Player Of The Series, he scored 456 runs in the tournament.
1996 - Former Sri Lankan Cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya also won the Player Of The Series, he scored 221 runs and took 6 wickets in the edition.
1999 - Former South African Cricketer Lance Klusener won the Player Of The Series, scoring 281 runs and took 17 wickets in the edition.
2003 - Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar won the Player Of The Series, he scored 673 runs and took 2 wickets in the mega event.
2007 - Former Australian Bowler Glenn Mcgrath won the Player Of The Series, he took 26 wickets in the edition.
2011 - Former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh won the Player Of The Series, he scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets in the tournament.
2015 - Australian bowler Mitchell Starc won the Player Of The Series, he took 22 wickets in the mega event.
2019 - New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the Player Of The Series, he scored 578 runs and took 2 wickets.
