Players Mumbai Indians Likely to Release Before IPL 2024
28 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
Mumbai Indians finished third in IPL 2023 after being knocked out by Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad.
Young spinner Hrithik Shokeen had an impressive IPL 2022, but he could not continue in the same vein this season. He took only three wickets and scored 23 runs in eight matches.
Mumbai Indians are likely release England Chris Jordan before IPL 2024. MI had high hopes from Jordan as a death overs specialist but failed to match the expectations.
Mumbai Indians had high hopes from left-arm pacer Arshad Khan in IPL 2023. However, Khan could not impress much as he took five wickets in six matches.
In Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah's absence, Mumbai Indians did a splendid job in reaching the IPL 2023 playoffs.
Duan Jansen may not play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. He played one match in IPL 2023 where he bowled a spell of 1/53.
It is also not too sure if Jofra Archer will be retained. MI bought the English pacer before IPL 2022 despite knowing his injury status. In IPL 2023, Archer could play just five games before being ruled out.
