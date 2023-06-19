Players Who Can Join Arsenal This Season
The runners-up in the Premier League may have a significant summer transfer window.
Let's look at the players who might Arsenal by ahead of the next season.
IIkay Gundogan, a midfielder for Manchester City, may play for Arsenal in the next season.
Romeo Lavia, a midfielder for Southampton, may be available for Arsenal at a price-cut price in the market.
Declan Rice, the captain of West Ham United, will leave the club this season and is expected to join the Arsenal club.
Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has reportedly reached a deal with Arsenal and might join the team this year.
