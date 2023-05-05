KL Rahul has ruled himself out from WTC final against Australia in June and ongoing IPL 2023.
KL Rahul suffered a thigh injury while fielding against RCB on May 1. He will undergo a thigh surgery abroad soon.
KL Rahul was the key batter for India. His absence will hurt Rohit Sharma and Co in English conditions.
Ishan Kishan is the frontrunner to replace KL Rahul in India's WTC final squad. Ishan scored 3059 runs in List A cricket with an average of 37.76.
Suryakumar Yadav is the potential replacement for KL Rahul in India's WTC Final squad. His List A average is 34.23 and a strike rate of 103.92. SKY has played only 1 Test for India.
Hanuma Vihari can also be considered for India's WTC final squad as he has experience of playing in overseas conditions. He has also played County Championship in 2021 in England.
India will be playing Australia in the World Test Championship final. This is India's second consecutive WTC final.
The India vs Australia WTC 2023 final will be played at The Oval in London from June 7-11.
