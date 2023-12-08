Players Who Can Replace Virat Kohli In T20I World Cup 2024
08 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Here are the top 4 contenders who can replace Virat Kohli in the No. 3 position in the upcoming T20I World Cup 2024.
Ishan Kishan: According to a report, the Indian board is looking at MI batters playing at No. 3, which is Kohli’s preferred spot.
Ruturaj Gaikwad: With Shubman and Jaiswal in contention for the opening slot, CSK batter Gaikwad can look at the No. 3 position as he can provide stability in the batting line-up.
Suryakumar Yadav: World No. 1 T20I batter, Suryakumar can be played in the No. 3 position as he can adapt to the situation very well in the shortest format.
Tilak Varma: If India wants a left-hander, then Tilak Varma can be a choice, as his aggressive batting can help the side. Also, the youngster plays spin and pace very well.
Indian batter Virat Kohli is currently the highest run-getter in the T20I International with scoring 4008 runs in 107 innings.
The 35-year-old Kohli was the highest run scorer of the T20I World Cup 2022, amassing 296 runs in 6 innings with an average of 98.66.
