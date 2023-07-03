Players Who Took Fifer And Hit Century In Same ODI
Vivian Richards smashed a century and took a fifer against New Zealand in 1987.
Paul Collingwood slammed 112* runs against Bangladesh and scalped six wickets.
Rohan Mustafa also comes in the tally as he scored 109 runs and took five wickets against UAE.
Amelia Kerr also comes in the tally as she scored 232* against Ireland and scalped five wickets in the same match.
Abdul Razzaq also picked up fifer against India but he missed his century by 30 runs. He was not-out on 70
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly also took a fifer against Zimbabwe but missed his ton from 29 runs.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ENG vs AUS, 2nd Test: Talking Points | PICS