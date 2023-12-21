Virat Kohli will earn 15 crore in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League.
Cameron Green will earn INR 17.5 Crore for IPL 2024.
Sam Curran will earn INR 18.5 Crore in IPL 2024.
Australia skipper Pat Cummins will receive the sum of INR 20.5 Crore.
Pat Cummins is the second most costliest buy for IPL 2024.
Mitchell Starc will get the sum of 24.75 crore in IPL 2024.
Mitchell Starc will be the most expensive player for IPL 2024.
