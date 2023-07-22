Players With 99 Runs Not Out In Test Cricket | Pics
22 Jul, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Geoff Boycott (ENG) | 99 Runs| 285 Balls | vs Australia | 1979
Steve Waugh (AUS) | 99 Runs | 183 Balls | vs England | 1995
Alex Tudor (ENG) | 99 Runs | 119 Balls | vs New Zealand | 1999
Shaun Pollock (SA) | 99 Runs | 170 Balls | vs Sri Lanka | 2002
Andrew Hall ( SA) | 99 Runs | 87 Balls | vs England | 2003
Misbah-ul- Haq (PAK) | 99 Runs | 223 Balls | vs West Indies | 2017
Jonny Bairstow (ENG) 99 Runs | 81 Balls | vs Australia | 2023
