Players With Five ODI Hundreds In Few Innings
25 Aug, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
South African wicket-keeper batter tops the list with five ODI hundreds in 19 innings.
Pakistan opener Imam-Ul-Haq comes at second position with five ODI centuries in 19 matches.
Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz secures his position at number three with five ODI ton in 23 innings.
Pakistan Captain Babar Azam strikes on number four with five ODI hundreds in 25 matches.
Former Sri Lankan player and opener Upul Tharanga takes his position at number five with five ODI centuries in 28 innings.
India left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan pulls up at number six with five ODI ton in 28 matches.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz hammered 151 runs in the 2nd ODI vs Pakistan and this was his highest runs in an innings in International ODI cricket.
