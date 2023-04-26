RCB superstar and run machine Virat Kohli is first on the list as he has lost 113 games so far in IPL.
Dinesh Karthik also features in this list as he has lost 111 games so far in IPL.
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is third on this list with 106 losses so far in the IPL.
Former IPL player Robin Uthappa with 106 losses in IPL is fourth on this list.
Shikhar Dhawan, star batsman for PBKS is fifth on the list with 100 losses.
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni also features on this list with 100 losses in IPL matches so far.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Fuel-Efficient Scooters In India