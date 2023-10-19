Players With Most Runs In International Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar - 34,357 runs in 664 matches.
Kumar Sangakkara - 28,016 runs in 594 matches.
Ricky Ponting - 27,483 runs in 560 matches.
Virat Kohli - 26,026 runs in 511 matches.
Mahela Jayawardene - 25,957 runs in 652 matches.
Virat Kohli has climbed up to number four in most runs International runs as India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets.
Virat Kohli is just one century behind Legend Sachin Tendulkar to equal the mark of most centuries as Virat has 48 ODI centuries and Sachin has 49 ODI centuries.
