Players With Most Wickets In First Over After 2019 World Cup
Australian Bowler Mitchell Starc tops the tally with 10 wickets after 2019 World Cup.
Pakistan's Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi comes at number two as he has taken six wickets.
Bangladesh's right arm fast pacer Hasan Mahmud takes his name on the list at number three as he has also taken three wickets.
England's all-rounder Sam Curran is also on the list as he has taken three wickets after 2019 World Cup.
ICC World Cup 2023, AUS vs SA will take place on 12 October 2023.
The Ekana Sports City stadium in Lucknow is all decked up for the clash.
Interesting Fact: South Africa is the only team having three players with ton in a single ODI match.
