Bollywood queen Preity Zinta is the owner of the Punjab Kings franchise in IPL.
Preity Zinta blows flying kisses to fans after a thrilling win over SRH in IPL 2023.
Preity Zinta flaunts her beautiful smile when fans wore her name on t-shirt during IPL 2023.
The Punjab Kings owner was seen supporting her players during the match against KKR.
Preity Zinta flaunts her gorgeous dimples every a wicket fell against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023.
Preity Zinta hides her eyes after Mumbai Indians thrashed Punjab Kings in Mohali in IPL 2023.
Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings are currently seventh with 10 points in IPL 2023.
