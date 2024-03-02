PSL: CSK Players Who Won Pakistan Super League Titles
02 Mar, 2024
Koushik Paul
Shane Watson won PSL twice in 2016 (Islamabad United) and 2019 (Quetta Gladiators). For Chennai Super Kings, the Australian played in 43 games.
Sam Billings won the PSL with Islamabad United twice in 2016 and 2018. At CSK, the English batter played in 11 games.
Dwayne Bravo: The West Indies all-rounder has been a stalwart for CSK in IPL. He won the PSL with Quetta Gladiators in 2019.
Another West Indies cricketer who played for CSK and won PSL was Dwayne Smith. He won PSL with Quetta Gladiators in 2019. At CSK, he featured in 32 games.
South African Imran Tahir is the fifth CSK player on the list who has won a PSL title. He played for CSK in 27 games and won Pakistan Super League with Multan Sultans in 2021.
The Pakistan Super League is currently underway. Multan Sultans top the table with 10 points from six games.
Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions of IPL. The MS Dhoni-led side will play Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024 opener.
