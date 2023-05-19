Punjab Kings's IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario - Explained
19 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
Punjab Kings need to win big against sixth-placed Rajasthan Royals. A victory over Rajasthan will take Punjab's tally to 14 points.
Since Punjab Kings' net run rate (NRR) is -0.308, they would hope that several other results go in their favour.
Punjab Kings have a chance to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs if Royal Challengers Bangalore lose both their remaining fixtures
A Sunrisers Hyderabad win against Mumbai Indians would help Punjab Kings qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs.
Punjab Kings would also hope that Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders so as to help them advance to the next round.
Punjab Kings lost a close fight against Delhi Capitals in their previous IPL 2023 game.
With 12 points from 13 matches, Punjab Kings host Rajasthan Royals in their final league match in Dharamshala on May 19.
