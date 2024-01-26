PV Sindhu Education Qualification
PV Sindhu passed her high school from Auxilium High School, Hyderabad.
PV Sindhu earned a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree from St. Ann's College for Women, Hyderabad.
PV Sindhu completed a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from St. Ann's College for Women, Hyderabad.
PV Sindhu received an honorary doctorate from Chennai Vels University in recognition of her achievements.
Sindhu pursued her studies through correspondence due to her demanding badminton training schedule.
Despite her busy athletic career, PV Sindhu remained committed to completing her education.
