R Praggnanandhaa: 5 Interesting Facts Of India's Youngest Chess Grandmaster
22 Aug, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa was born on August 10, 2005 in Chennai. He is the younger sibling of Vaishali Rameshbabu, who is herself a chess player.
Praggnanandhaa is the current youngest Indian Grandmaster. Before him, Parimarjan Negi at 13 years, four months, and 22 days had become India’s youngest Grandmaster.
In 2016, Praggnanandhaa became the youngest International Master at the age of 10 years, 10 months, and 19 days. He has bagged the U-8 and U-10 World title as well.
Praggnanandhaa is currently the fifth-youngest person ever to achieve the title of Grandmaster.
At 12 years, 10 months, and 13 days, Praggnanandhaa became the second-youngest grandmaster in chess history in 2018.
He entered the FIDE World Cup final 2023 after defeating world No. 3 by rating, American GM Fabiano Caruana.
The semi-final match went into tie-breaker. The first two games ended in a draw. The young Indian then won the third game.
Praggnanandhaa will now cross swords with world No. 1 and former world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway in the final.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Tallest Indian Cricketers - In Pics