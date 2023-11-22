Rachin Ravindra - Why KKR Must Invest In New Zealander For IPL 2024
22 Nov, 2023
Koushik Paul
KKR never really had a set opening combination in IPL 2023 which in turn affected the team's fortunes.
While Rahmanullah Gurbaz was constant as one of the openers, KKR used Venkatesh Iyer, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy and N Jagadeesan at the top.
As a result, KKR suffered badly in the Powerplay. Meanwhile, there is one youngster that KKR can surely invest in during the auction ahead of IPL 2024.
He is none other than New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra. The southpaw had a tremendous ODI World Cup 2023 in India and could surely solve KKR's problems.
If picked up, Rachin Ravindra could give KKR the left-right combination at the top of the order. Right-hander Rahmanullah Gurbaz too had a great World Cup.
Playing his first World Cup, Rachin Ravindra was find of the tournament with 578 runs in 10 matches, including three hundreds.
The IPL 2024 player auction will take place in Dubai on December 19.
