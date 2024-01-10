Rahul Dravid's Stats And Records In T20s

10 Jan, 2024

Sunny Daud

Rahul Dravid is currently Team India's head coach

He is one of the greatest Test and ODI player in history

However, he did not get to play too much off T20 cricket

Dravid only played one T20I and scored 31 runs off 21 balls against England

Rahul Dravid did play IPL for 6 seasons

He represented Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals during his stint in IPL as a player

Rahul Dravid scored 2174 runs in 89 IPL matches and this included 11 half-centuries.

