Rahul Dravid's Stats And Records In T20s
Rahul Dravid is currently Team India's head coach
He is one of the greatest Test and ODI player in history
However, he did not get to play too much off T20 cricket
Dravid only played one T20I and scored 31 runs off 21 balls against England
Rahul Dravid did play IPL for 6 seasons
He represented Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals during his stint in IPL as a player
Rahul Dravid scored 2174 runs in 89 IPL matches and this included 11 half-centuries.
