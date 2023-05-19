Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2023 Playoffs Scenario - Explained
19 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
Rajasthan Royals find themselves in a spot of bother to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs after losing four of last their five games.
For Rajasthan Royals to qualify, they need to win their last game against Punjab Kings and hope that RCB and Mumbai Indians lose their respective final games.
Rajasthan Royals, at one stage were at the top of the table but suffered a collape towards the fag end of the league stage.
In their last game, Rajasthan Royals were bowled out for paltry 59 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Rajasthan Royals are currently at sixth spot with 12 points from 13 games. They have won six and lost seven.
Rajasthan Royals, who were the inaugural champions, finished runners-up in the last edition.
Rajasthan Royals will face Punjab Kings on May 19 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.
