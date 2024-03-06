Ravichandran Ashwin’s Educational Qualification
06 Mar, 2024
Koushik Paul
Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the greatest spinners in world cricket. He is only the second Indian and ninth overall to take 500 Test wickets.
Ravichandran Ashwin started his early education at Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan
Ravichandran Ashwin pursued his higher secondary education at St. Bede's Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School.
It was during his time at St. Bede's Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School that he started growing interest in cricket.
Despite cricket being his passion, Ravichandran Ashwin gave equal importance to studies and continued his undergraduate course in engineering hoping to be an engineer one day.
Ravichandran Ashwin completed his graduation from SSN College of Engineering in Chennai obtaining a degree in B.Tech Information & Technology.
On March 7, Ravichandran Ashwin will be playing his 100th Test match in Dharamsala against England.
