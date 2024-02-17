Ravichandran Ashwin’s Milestone Wickets – 1st To 500th

17 Feb, 2024

Koushik Paul

1st Wicket – Darren Bravo (West Indies) – 2011

100th Wicket – Darren Sammy (West Indies) – 2013

200th Wicket – Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 2016

300th Wicket – Lahiru Gamage (Sri Lanka) – 2017

400th Wicket – Jofra Archer (England) – 2021

500th Wicket – Zak Crawley (England) – 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin became the second Indian and ninth overall to reach 500 Test wickets milestone.

