Ravichandran Ashwin’s Milestone Wickets – 1st To 500th
17 Feb, 2024
Koushik Paul
1st Wicket – Darren Bravo (West Indies) – 2011
100th Wicket – Darren Sammy (West Indies) – 2013
200th Wicket – Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 2016
300th Wicket – Lahiru Gamage (Sri Lanka) – 2017
400th Wicket – Jofra Archer (England) – 2021
500th Wicket – Zak Crawley (England) – 2024
Ravichandran Ashwin became the second Indian and ninth overall to reach 500 Test wickets milestone.
