Ravindra Jadeja-Rivaba's LOVE Story After CSK Win IPL 2023 Final Steals SHOW
30 May, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
Rivaba was almost in tears after watching Jadeja hit the winning shot.
Not just Jadeja, even Dhoni met Rivaba and congratulated her.
The eye-talk here is truly special, isn't it?
This is picture perfect! The photo was taken when Jadeja was campaigning for his wife.
The hug moment will surely make you fall in love.
