Ravindra Jadeja's Jamnagar Bungalow | IN PICS
05 Jul, 2023
Koushik Paul
Ravindra Jadeja is India's premier all-rounder across formats and is one of the most athletic fielders in the world.
Having a tough lifestyle initally, Ravindra Jadeja now resides in a plush and luxurious four-storied bungalow in Jamnagar, which is valued at several crores.
The bungalow has got a princely and regal vibe and boasts of huge and intricately designed doors, along with vintage chandeliers and furniture that create a spellbinding look and feel.
Ravindra Jadeja has attempted to create a traditional and classic feel of royal splendor in his bungalow.
The bungalow has intricate doors throughout and sprawling green lawns, which are pristine and ideal for workouts.
The bungalow showcases stunning period furniture along with elegant statement sofas and chairs alike.
Ravindra Jadeja also owns a farmhouse, the pictures of which he regularly posts on Instagram. It is called Mr Jaddu’s Farm House and he loves horse riding there.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: India's Cricket Jerseys Over The Years | Check Pics