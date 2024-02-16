RCB Cricketers Who Played In Pakistan Super League
Chris Gayle played for RCB from 2011 to 2017 and is the franchise’s third-highest run-getter. He also hit five hundreds for RCB.
In Pakistan Super League, Chris Gayle played for Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators. He has two PSL fifties and scored 370 runs I 16 matches.
RCB Hall of Famer AB De Villiers played for the IPL franchise from 2011 to 2021. He has scored over 4000 runs for RCB including two hundreds.
In PSL, AB de Villiers played for Lahore Qalandars in 2019 and featured in just seven matches. He scored 218 runs including a fifty.
Shane Watson was a part of the RCB setup in 2016 and 2017 seasons and played 24 games for the side. He scored 250 runs and picked up 25 wickets for them.
The Australian all-rounder had much success in PSL as he played 46 matches while representing Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United, scoring more than 1300 runs. He also picked up 23 wickets in PSL.
Dan Christian had a forgettable outing at RCB with just four wickets and 20 runs in 11 games for the IPL franchise. In PSL, Christian played for Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans, picking up nine wickets.
Faf du Plessis joined RCB from CSK in 2022 and has been with the franchise since then. He is also the captain of the RCB side, taking over from Virat Kohli. He represented Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in PSL.
