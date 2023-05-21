RCB vs GT- Players to Watch Out
21 May, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Faf du Plessis, the RCB skipper is currently the Orange Cap holder of the ongoing season.
Virat Kohli is among the top 5 run-getters of IPL 2023.
Mohammed Siraj is among the top 10 bowlers of IPL 2023.
Glenn Maxwell has always been an asset with the bat and occasionally with the ball.
Anuj Rawat has found form lately and will be key for RCB down the order.
Shubman Gill is among the top 5 batters of IPL 2023.
Mohammed Shami is currently the holder of the purple cap.
Rashid Khan is the second highest wicket taker of the ongoing season.
Wriddhiman Saha's expertise at the top of the order is always a big asset for Gujarat.
Captain Hardik Pandya's contribution both with the bat and ball always give the defending champions an extra edge.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: RCB's IPL 2023 Playoffs Scenario - Explained