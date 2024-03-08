India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's Record and Achievements
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has scored over 3,000 runs in ODIs and T20Is.
In 130 ODIs Harmanpreet Kaur scored 3410 runs at an average of 36.66.
Harmanpreet Kaur has 18 fifties and five tons in ODIs
Harmanpreet Kaur is the highest individual scorer in Women World Cups.
Harmanpreet Kaur is an Arjun Awardee for her heroics in the game.
Harmanpreet Kaur is the first Indian cricketer who represented India in 100 T20Is.
Harmanpreet Kaur is currently leading Mumbai Indians in the ongoing season of WPL.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Fastest Indians To Score 1000 Test Runs