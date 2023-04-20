Records Galore For Virat Kohli During PBKS Vs RCB Tie
20 Apr, 2023
Koushik Paul
Virat Kohli captained RCB against Punjab Kings in the absence of Faf du Plessis, who had a rib injury.
Virat Kohli on Thursday returned as RCB captain for the first time after 2021.
Virat Kohli scored his 36th fifty as RCB captain. He scored 59 from 47 balls. He has scored four fifties in IPL 2023.
After his half-century against Punjab Kings, Virat Kohli hit his 48th IPL fifty.
Virat Kohli is currently on the second spot in IPL 2023 highest run-getters' list with 279 runs from six games.
Virat Kohli's 137-run stand with Faf du Plessis is RCB's highest partnership for any wicket in Mohali in IPL.
Virat Kohli became the only cricketer to score 100 30-plus scores in IPL.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Summer Vacation Activities for Students, Kids