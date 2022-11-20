Lionel Messi is only the 2nd Argentina player to have appeared 19 times in four FIFA World Cups. He is trailing legendary late Diego Maradona by three matches.
20 Nov, 2022
Lionel Messi has played in four FIFA World Cups and has scored six goals in all of them. He is four goals shy of Argentina’s all-time best goal-scorer in World Cups, Gabriel Batistuta.
20 Nov, 2022
Lionel Messi needs four more assists to surpass Diego Maradona in FIFA World Cups. The 35-year-old has supplied five assists in four World Cups.
20 Nov, 2022
Lionel Messi will join an elite group of players who have competed in five FIFA World Cups.
20 Nov, 2022
The Qatar showpiece will be Lionel Messi's final FIFA World Cup appearance.
20 Nov, 2022
