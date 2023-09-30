Records Rohit Sharma Can Break In ODI World Cup 2023.
Most World Cup Hundreds: Rohit Sharma is currently tied with Sachin Tendulkar 6 hundreds.
4th Indian To 1000 World Cup Runs: He currently stands at 978 runs behind Sachin Tendulkar (2,278), Virat Kohli (1,030) and Sourav Ganguly (1,006).
Most Sixes in International Cricket: Rohit Sharma has hit 551 sixes and trails Chris Gayle by just three.
5th Indian To 18000 International Runs: Rohit Sharma currently has 17,642 runs behind Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Virat Kohli (25,767), Rahul Dravid (24,064) and Sourav Ganguly (18,433).
6th Indian To 100 International Fifties: Rohit Sharma currently has 97 fifties behind Sachin Tendulkar (164), Rahul Dravid (145), Virat Kohli (132), MS Dhoni (108) and Sourav Ganguly (106).
Rohit Sharma will be leading India for the first time in an ODI World Cup.
India will play their ICC World Cup 2023 league matches at nine venues.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Five Hotels In Chennai To Stay For IND vs AUS ODI World Cup Game