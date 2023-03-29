Virat Kohli could becomes the first-ever player to reach 7000 runs in IPL. Currently he is on 6,624 runs to his name from 223 matches. Kohli needs another 376 runs to reach the feat.
29 Mar, 2023
Among active players, Virat Kohli is at the second spot with 93 catches to his name. Rohit Sharma is at numero uno with 97 catches among active cricketers. If Kohli reaches the 100 IPL catches, he will join Suresh Raina and Kieron Pollard.
29 Mar, 2023
Virat Kohli is currently equal with Shikhar Dhawan on 49 fifties in IPL. He needs one more to reach fifty IPL fifties. Chris Gayle leads the chart.
29 Mar, 2023
Virat Kohli has so far scored five hundreds in IPL, just one shy of table-topper and his one-time RCB teammate Chris Gayle.
29 Mar, 2023
