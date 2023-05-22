Rinku Singh - 5 Lesser-Known Facts About KKR's Latest Sensation
22 May, 2023
Lalit Tiwari
DYK Rinku Singh's Full Name? It is Rinku Khanchand Singh.
Rinku's Father- Khanchandra Singh, delivers LPG cylinders - while his mother - Vina Devi is a homemaker.
Reports Suggest Rinku Could Get a National Call-up Soon For T20s.
Rinku Singh mother - Vina Devi
Who gave Rinku the nickname 'Lord'? It is Venkatesh Iyer.
Rinku Singh is a Suresh Raina admirer.
Rinku's favourite Bollywood actor happens to be Shah Rukh Khan.
