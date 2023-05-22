Rinku Singh - 5 Lesser-Known Facts About KKR's Latest Sensation

22 May, 2023

Lalit Tiwari

DYK Rinku Singh's Full Name? It is Rinku Khanchand Singh.

Rinku's Father- Khanchandra Singh, delivers LPG cylinders - while his mother - Vina Devi is a homemaker.

Reports Suggest Rinku Could Get a National Call-up Soon For T20s.

Rinku Singh mother - Vina Devi

Who gave Rinku the nickname 'Lord'? It is Venkatesh Iyer.

Rinku Singh is a Suresh Raina admirer.

Rinku's favourite Bollywood actor happens to be Shah Rukh Khan.

