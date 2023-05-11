Rajasthan Royals' fiery opener Jos Buttler was in lethal form against SRH, scoring 95 runs. It will be challenging for KKR's bowler to get him out.
KKR's flourishing opener Jason Roy has shown class in this IPL, as the opener has scored 218 runs in 5 matches with an average of 43.60.
KKR's spinner Varun Chakravarthy will be a challenge for RR's batting, the bowler picked up 17 wickets so far in this IPL.
Experienced Ravichandran Ashwin is the go-to man for RR, as the all-rounder has taken 14 wickets in 11 matches so far.
KKR's finisher, Rinku Singh, is in the form of his life, scoring 337 runs in just 11 matches with a booming strike rate of 151.62.
RR's Yuzvendra Chahal has shown his class once again as he is the leading wicket-taker for his side with 17 wickets.
KKR captain Nitish Rana has shown intent in this IPL, as the left-handed batter has scored 326 runs so far in IPL 2023.
RR's opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will play a crucial role, as the opener has scored 477 runs in 11 matches.
